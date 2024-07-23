Dana Motors signs Dotted Line for mass distribution of CNG conversion kits

Dana Motors, one of the prominent conversion centres, said it will participate in the mass distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits as part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative.

The move represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards cleaner and more efficient energy use for commercial transportation.

Michael Oluwagbemi, chief executive officer and programme director of the Presidential CNG Initiative, said that 30,000 CNG conversion kits have been procured and are set to be distributed to commercial drivers within the next 90 days.

He disclosed this during the park-to-park CNG conversion mobilisation event held in Lagos.

“We have been to over 14 states including Ilorin, Ekiti, Lokoja, Aba, and Port Harcourt; we visited the South-East and even the North. We are confident to have built a national movement for this conversion,” Oluwagbemi said.

Highlighting the environmental and economic benefits of CNG, he said it is cost-effectiveness, cleaner emissions, and overall reliability.

“CNG is cheaper, cleaner, safer, and more reliable, with 40 percent less steel emissions and 90 percent fewer pollutants in the air. Instead of flaring gas, we use it for the growth of the economy,” said Oluwagbemi.

Dana Motors, located on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos, was among the 14 conversion centres represented at the event.

Kayode Opeifa, former commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to easing the impact of fuel price increases on transporters through the provision of conversion kits.

“About 150 beneficiaries will collect vouchers for conversion, which they will take to an installation centre. This initiative will increase pocket savings, reduce transport fares, and lower commodity prices,” he said.

Najeem Yasin, former national president of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said with CNG, prices of commercial vehicles would come down, positively affecting all sectors of the economy.

“The entire 36 states will receive these free conversion kits, ensuring nationwide coverage,” he said.

The initiative underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to sustainable energy solutions and economic growth through innovative measures. Dana Motors is honoured to be part of this groundbreaking effort to enhance Nigeria’s transportation sector and environmental health.