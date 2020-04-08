Covid-19: Toyota gifts Hiace ambulances worth N78m  

Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) and Elizade Nigeria Limited (ENL), franchisees and frontline dealers of the Toyota brand in the country respectively has donated three units of ambulances to the Lagos state government to support the government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state. According to checks, one unit of the well-equipped Toyota Hiace standard roof model depending on the specification is valued at between N26million and N30million.

According to Michael Ade.Ojo, chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited and Founder ENL, Chief “Covid-19 is a vicious virus that is presently ravaging people all over the world. Everything humanly possible must be done to quickly contain the pandemic. Government at both the federal and state levels need the support of all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to fight the evil scourge and all hands must be on deck”.

He said Toyota Nigeria Limited and Elizade Nigeria Limited will continue to support the government in any endeavour that will positively impact humanity.

On his part, Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director of Toyota Nigeria Limited said; “the gesture is in recognition and commendation of the continuous effort of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his indefatigable team to contain the spread of the virus”

He encouraged all Nigerians to abide by the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) advising Nigerians on how to avoid contracting the virus and shun information from unauthorized sources. He advised every citizen to obey government directive to stay home and keep safe.

While receiving the three ambulances from Bukky Ogunnusi, public relations team lead of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the wife of the Lagos state governor accompanied by Tayo Ayinde, the chief of staff of the state governor and other senior government officials expressed appreciation for the timely gesture.

The Lagos state first lady encouraged other socially responsive and responsible corporate organizations to emulate this laudable gesture, adding that such support will make significant impact in helping to stop the pandemic from spreading further.

She promised that the ambulances will be put to good use for the purpose they were donated and for the benefit of all Lagosians and residents in the state.

MIKE OCHONMA