Coscharis showcases latest Ford edge at 2021 Abuja motor fair

The upgraded Ford Edge was among other Ford variants displayed at the 2021 edition of the Abuja motor fair, by Coscharis Motors, the sole franchisee of Ford automobiles in Nigeria.

Coscharis in a statement, described the Ford Edge as one of the major show stoppers at the event when it was presented at the fair, which took place at the International Conference Center in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory of Nigeria, recently.

While presenting the Edge to the audience at the fair, Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group expressed delight in showcasing what he described as, “the upgraded Ford Edge with all its innovative and fascinating features such as a 2.0 liter ecoboost petrol engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Dual zone climate control, intelligent access and push start button among others. The wait is over and our customers can now begin to enjoy this exquisite masterpiece called the Ford Edge.”

Babarinde also hinted on the steps taken by Coscharis Motors to ensure the ease of acquisition of Ford brand of vehicles. According to him, “Coscharis has made Ford vehicles more affordable with the introduction of our vehicle finance scheme. The scheme is offered with the support of our sister company, Coscharis Mobility and other credible financial institutions, including Polaris Bank and Sterling Bank.” He explained that prospective customers can make an initial payment of as low as 10% of the price of any of the Ford vehicles of their choice, and drive home their dream vehicle while the balance is spread over a period of as much as 60 months.

Read also: Latest Ford, Renault vehicles to debut at Abuja auto fair 2021

Also speaking at the fair was Noah Omisanya, a representative of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). “I am thrilled by what I have seen here. However, I must state here that the NADDC will be more thrilled to have this and other fascinating automobiles assembled here in Nigeria,” Omisanya said. “We are willing to support any automobile firm, including Coscharis Motors in the value adding venture of assembling vehicles locally in Nigeria.”

The Ford Edge was not the only Ford variant put up for exhibition at the fair for visitors to see and interact with. Other Ford variants at the fair included entry level sedan; Figo and mini SUV; EcoSport. Also on display were Escape, Everest, Explorer, Ranger and the super sport car, Mustang, which also stood out among the Coscharis–Ford brand vehicles throughout the duration of the auto fair.

Features of the Ford Edge include an athletic new front and rear styling, exhilarating 250 horsepower of performance-enhanced pleasure, and smart new features as well such as Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of standard driver-assist technologies designed to help you drivers navigate better.

It also has a smooth-shifting rotary gearshift dial that puts the driver in control of the 8-speed automatic transmission. Available wireless charging pad that makes recharging mobile devices phone hassle-free, and B&O Sound System with 12 high-performance speakers.