Coscharis offers Ford owners Black Friday deals on parts

Coscharis Motors, an authorized Ford dealer in Nigeria has launched a promo aimed at providing Ford customers in the country with discounted spare parts as a way of engaging them for the Black Friday season.

The “Black Friday @ CoscharisFord” promo provides all existing Ford customers with 20 percent off listed service parts, such as Poly Filters, Brake Pads, Oil Filter, Air Filter, and labour at all Coscharis and Quick Lane service centres countrywide, the company said.

Abiona Babarinde, the general manager of marketing and corporate communications at Coscharis Group, announced the offer, noting that Black Friday heralds the Yuletide season, which is a period of travel for many Nigerians.

“Black Friday heralds the Yuletide season, which is a period of travelling for many Nigerians. We are therefore using the occasion of this Black Friday @ CoscharisFord offer to delight and encourage our Ford customers to put their vehicles in good shape before the Yuletide trips. With this offer, our customers stand to enjoy a 20 percent discount on select service parts as well as a 20 percent discount on labour when they drive their Ford vehicles into any Coscharis service centre nationwide for service.”

Cosmas Junior Maduka executive director, After-Sales & Special Duties at Coscharis Group said, the Black Friday @ CoscharisFord promo is one of the ways the company intends to deliver value to its clientele. “At Coscharis Motors, we believe in delivering value to our customers. It is their trust and loyalty that is sustaining our business, so we are constantly looking for improved ways to delight them more,” he said, emphasising that the company is ready to accommodate every single Ford customer that is willing to take advantage of the promo.

The promotion is applicable to all Ford customers in Nigeria and runs from November 15th to November 30th, 2022. The offer is valid at any Coscharis Motors service centre.

To claim this offer, customers are to visit the Coscharis Group website at www.coscharisgroup.net or any Coscharis Motors social media handle to fill out an online form and get a promo voucher. The voucher will then be presented at any Coscharis or Quick Lane service centre nationwide to claim the offer.