Coscharis Motors showcases ‘All-new’ Ford Explorer at 2021 Lagos Auto Fair

Coscharis Motors Plc recently introduced the all-new Ford Explorer at the 2021 Lagos Auto Fair, which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Coscharis’s participation at this edition of the auto fair is in a bid to ensure customers get the opportunity to experience the vehicle amidst available competition.

According to Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, “We were in high anticipation and excitement levels to showcase the current Ford product lines and remind our customers of the nearly two million naira discount on Ford Escape but more importantly, keen to reveal the latest model of the Ford Explorer under a strict Covid-19 protocol as our customers’ safety came top on our list.

“In addition to revealing the Ford Explorer, we are announcing the availability of ease ownership through our finance scheme packages with a basket of partners including Coscharis Mobility, Polaris Bank and Alt Drive Leasing.”

Abiona further said, “The Explorer is available as Base, XLT and the range-topping Limited Edition, with 10-speed A/T 2.3L EcoBoost to 3.3L Ti-VCT V6 engines. Despite serious competition from several other brands, our target will be to position it as the benchmark, as quite a bit of work had been done on the vehicle to upgrade it.”

According to him, the All-new EXPLORER offers a more spacious interior with increased cargo space compared to the previous generation. With seating for up to seven passengers in all three rows will benefit.

He further said that the All-new Explorer has 1st- and 2nd-row hip room and 2nd-row headroom, while 3rd-row passengers enjoy unsurpassed headroom.

“Should someone unbuckle his/her safety belt, a new Belt Monitor System will alert the driver as to which belt is unbuckled through the instrument cluster productivity screen and thanks to a new dual-wall dashboard between the engine and passenger compartments, as well as acoustic glass for the windshield and 1st-row windows, everyone will enjoy the quietest All-new Explorer cabin ever,” he said.

Up to 9 available power points, including 2 new USB-C outlets, are located throughout the All-new Explorer interior to help keep everyone’s devices charged and ready to go.

Babarinde also explained that, “The Explorer features as standard a series of driver-assist technology including: Auto-on/off headlamps, Hill Start Assist, Apple CarPlayTM/Android Auto/AppLink 3.0, Reverse sensing system, Lane-keeping System, Auto high-beam headlamps, Auto hold, Pedestrian detection, Forward collision warning, Dynamic brake support, Post-collision braking, EcoCoach and Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor.

“You can go further with the Ford Protect which offers a holistic suite of service, maintenance, warranty and roadside-assistance products aimed at keeping the vehicle in perfect working condition in addition to a 3-yr/100 000km comprehensive warranty.”