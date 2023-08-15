Coscharis Group appoints Amobi as DGMD

The board of Coscharis Group has approved the appointment of Fred Amobi as the new deputy group managing director effective from August 1, 2023, following the exit of Okey Nwuke.

Cosmas Maduka, the president of Coscharis Group, said that Amobi will in the new role continue to oversee the Group’s functions including finance, human resources, supply chain, strategy, marketing and corporate communications, legal, internal control and information technology.

He will now additionally oversee subsidiary companies both within and outside Nigeria.

Amobi joined Coscharis Group in 2016 as Group Executive Director, Operations. Before joining Coscharis Group, he worked many years in Lafarge in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Malaysia in different capacities including Finance Director/Chief Financial Officer of Lafarge Cement, Wapco Nigeria Plc and Director, Ready Mix operations, Lafarge Africa Plc.

Prior to joining Lafarge, he was the commercial director, East/West at Nigeria Bottling Company Plc (a Coca–Cola Hellenic Company) among other leadership roles within the Coca–Cola system.

He has also held various positions within UAC of Nigeria Plc as Divisional Commercial Director (BPP/Kalamazoo) and Finance Director (Spring Waters Nigeria Ltd – a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Plc).

Amobi is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria. He graduated with a Distinction in Accountancy from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu. He also holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from ESUT Business School.

He has attended many senior and executive management/leadership programmes in many top-rated international institutions including Harvard Business School and Management Center Europe.

Coscharis Group is a wholly owned Nigerian conglomerate with diversified interests in various sectors including logistics among others.