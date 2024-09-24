CFAO Nigeria targets sustainable transportation with CNG-Powered bus

CFAO Nigeria has introduced a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered bus to focus on providing a sustainable and practical transport solution for operators and road users.

The 7-meter King Long CNG bus will reduce the financial strain on transporters and commuters caused by the rising fuel cost and meet the demand for alternatives to petrol engines.

Francois Van Bladel, general manager of CFAO Equipment Nigeria, said the CNG-powered bus is factory-built with the latest technology, making it an efficient option in today’s challenging economic environment.

“With fuel prices at an all-time high, CNG presents a cost-effective alternative to petrol and diesel, giving owners a way to cut operating expenses. The King Long CNG bus offers a reliable solution that reduces fuel expenses and contributes to cleaner air in our cities,” Van Bladel said.

He said the CNG-powered bus will not only address the economic realities facing the Nigerian market but also help in promoting greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.

The King Long bus, equipped with four 80-litre CNG cylinders, ensures ample fuel capacity and reduces the need for frequent refills—a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to lower transportation costs. With a spacious 25+1 passenger capacity, the bus is ideal for various transportation needs, including commercial transport, school shuttles, and staff buses.

Read also: Kia redefines mid-size SUV market with Sportage L

Its top-mounted 12kW air conditioning system ensures that passengers travel in comfort. There are added features like a rearview camera that enhances the overall safety and ease of operations for drivers.

King Long bus is powered by a YC4D140N-50 engine that complies with Euro V emission standards, offering fuel efficiency and lower emissions. This ensures it saves fuel costs and reduces the harmful pollution associated with traditional petrol and diesel engines.

Designed with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 7,000 kg, the bus is suitable for city and inter-city travel, making it a versatile option for private and public transport services in Nigeria.

It comes with a warranty of 12 months or 100,000 kilometres, whichever comes first, underscoring CFAO’s commitment to providing reliable solutions for Nigerian roads.

CFAO Equipment Nigeria ensures that spare parts and after-sales services are readily available across its nationwide network, offering operators peace of mind in maintaining their buses.

By adopting this solution, transporters can gain a financial advantage by switching to CNG, especially in light of the continued volatility in petrol prices.

CFAO Equipment Nigeria, a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, remains focused on providing innovative and cost-effective transportation solutions tailored to the needs of Nigerians.