Cars45 commits to trading in Nigeria’s auto-space

One of Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled automotive trading platform, Cars45, has reiterated its commitment to enabling trade within Nigeria’s automotive industry as well as defining the future of automotive trade across the country by providing consumers with a brand experience that helps them with smarter buying and selling choices.

Chief executive officer, Cars45, Soumobroto Ganguly stated during an interactive session in Lagos that, meeting the needs and expectations of its customers and stakeholders will remain a major imperative even as the company intensifies efforts at solving the challenges across the automotive value chain from new, to used, logistics, aftermarket and repair services and scrap vehicles while the business continues to grow on the back of innovation and technology.

Cars45 CEO stated that, the auto trading platform moved into over twelve cities across Nigeria and two others in Africa, bolstered by a growing franchise dealer network coupled with a novel Autopreneur support system that has empowered so many young people financially.

The online marketplace has exceeded expectations in facilitating consumer-to-consumer vehicle trades and making the car ownership dreams of lots of people come true. He was optimistic and confident in the company’s ability to deliver, given the strength of its mission to enable automotive trade across the continent.

On the recent management changes, the CEO noted that Frontier Car Group (FCG) which had invested in Cars45 Series A fund raise in May 2017 was acquired by OLX Group in November 2019 to demonstrate their ambition to lead the online market for used cars. Cars45 has now been fully integrated as a proud member of the OLX Autos family.

Cars45 founded in 2016 provides an end-to-end digitized customer journey for buying and selling cars for individuals and corporate organizations with a desire to help them get the most value from any automotive transaction.

Some products offered includes GoMechanic45, an aftermarket service aimed at providing quality and affordable car repair services for consumers and corporates, deepening the culture of preventive maintenance and scheduled servicing in a manner that helps them to maximize the lifetime value of their vehicles.

Institutional and corporate sales will cater to corporate and government institutions by solving issues around fleet liquidation and valuation as well as supply while adding value to their automotive needs and unlocking new levers of growth and productivity.

International trade services referred to as EasyShipDirect is an end-to-end importation service that will facilitate the acquisition of clean titled cars into the country, help the government realize revenue via the payment of import duties.

Cars45 is also partnering with some Fintechs financial fintechs and banks to provide vehicle financing services to both consumers and car dealers with a view to removing long-standing barriers to car ownership and help grow the pool of car owners across the country.

The company also noted that its expansion into Kenya and Ghana is growing while strengthening its partnerships with car manufacturers and OEMs that includes KIA, Kelwarams and CFAO with a view to facilitating new car sales and ownership.

Head, marketing and communications, Shola Adekoya reiterated the company’s commitment to driving the growth of the auto sector in Nigeria and ensuring that car-buying and ownership becomes a seamless, safe and secure experience for consumers.

In his submission, “We take our responsibility of providing quality service offerings underpinned by transparency and integrity very seriously. It is incumbent upon us to develop value-based products that will enhance value creation for the Nigerian used cars marketplace.”

On her part, Lead Management & Marketplace; Patricia Duru noted that Cars45 has prioritized the delivery of a transformative customer experience for all stakeholders even as its marketplace provides value and variety for consumers.

Present at the event are senior management executives including Elizabeth Iyi-Eweka, head finance; Pankaj Bohra, head of technical operations, Olajumoke Obembe, head of people operations and central support services.