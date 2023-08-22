Carloha Nigeria appoints Omokhapue, Nwagbara to executive positions

In line with plans to strengthen its leadership team, Carloha Nigeria, a player in the nation’s automotive industry, has appointed Joseph Omokhapue as sales and marketing director, and Chuks Nwagbara as chief finance controller.

According to the company, the appointments will drive growth and success in the automobile market in Nigeria.

Joseph Omokhapue has over 15 years of experience in the sales and marketing of automobile brands, and he is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Also, his deep understanding of the market and customer needs will be invaluable in expanding Carloha Nigeria’s customer base and maximising its market presence.

Omokhapue graduated from Ambrose Ali University with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Admin, and MBA, Business Administration from (ESUT) Enugu State University.

He is a Chartered Administrator with the Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria. He started a career with Vono Foam and later joined the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Nigeria. Before joining Carloha Nigeria, he worked with Coscharis Motors as General Manager Northern Region and Abuja.

Commenting on his appointment, he promised to contribute to the growth of Carloha by driving impactful marketing initiatives that will strengthen its position in the industry.

On the other hand, as Chief Finance Controller, Chuks Nwagbara will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company.

Read also: Symphonic West Africa appoints Ife Ajagbe as new head of operations

He graduated from Abia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountancy of Nigeria (FCIA), and Fellow Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCITN).

He has about 25 years of industry experience in Account and Financial Management and 20 years of consummate experience as a Chartered Accountant.

He started a career build-up with Soulmate Industries Limited as a General Manager and later worked with Prosper Funds Limited as a Finance Controller for two years.

Before joining Carloha, Nwagbara worked for Coscharis Motors Limited, as Group Head, Finance and Accounts.

“I am honoured to be part of Carloha Nigeria’s leadership team and to contribute to its financial success. I will collaborate with the team to implement sound financial practices that support our growth ambitions,” Nwagbara assured.

Sola Adigun, managing director of Carloha Nigeria, expressed confidence in the new appointments.

“We are delighted to welcome Joseph and Chuks to our team. Their expertise will play a crucial role in advancing Carloha Nigeria’s mission and driving our strategic goals forward. These appointments mark an important step in our journey to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” Adigun said.