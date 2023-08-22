Symphonic West Africa appoints Ife Ajagbe as new head of operations

Symphonic West Africa, an independent music distribution and market company, has appointed Ife Ajagbe – a seasoned radio host and artists repertoire consultant its new head of operations to amplify artists voices worldwide.

Before Nigerian music became popular globally, Ajagbe, had always been an advocate for Nigerian artists, coaching independent artists on best practices on what it takes to get their work prominently featured on relevant media platforms.

“My job at Symphonic involves taking care of the interests of existing Symphonic clients and partners in the West African region while onboarding fresh musical talents,” Ajagbe said in a statement while commenting on her new role.

“Symphonic is literally for everybody because the real aim is to make artists in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa feel cared for beyond just digital music distribution,” she said.

Read also: How the tech sector can work together to close education gap in Africa

“The organisation has been in business since 2006. So, this is a company that knows its onions when it comes to Digital music distribution, Sync Licensing, Rights Management, Funding and a host of other services.”

According to her, the organisation sets itself apart in the areas of value and efficiency among the several digital music distribution services that serve the West African market.

For instance, the platform is cognizant that many independent artists have a limited budget for the distribution and promotion of their music, she said, noting that for this reason, Symphonic helps artists distribute an unlimited number of songs to 200+ streaming sites at just $19.99 per year.

She noted that it is considered great value, adding that the process of artists’ music going live in music stores takes less than 10 days, whereas other distribution platforms take three weeks to a full month to achieve this.

“Afrobeats is the new crude oil, and it is important to nurture the sources of this promising product. As part of our commitment to artists’ development, Symphonic West Africa plans to hold regular training, master classes, and other avenues for artists to learn valuable skill sets in their journey through the music business,” Ajagbe states.