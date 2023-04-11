Buhari signs bill establishing transportation varsity in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the bill establishing the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State.

The school is expected to serve as a training institution for the development of transportation engineering, logistics and other courses that will support the post-modern transportation industry.

Passed by the Senate on the 6th of April 2022, and by the House of Representatives on the 22nd of November 2022, the Bill was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on the 1st of March 2023, and he assented it on the 30th of March 2023.

According to findings, the newly signed act provides the legislative framework for the establishment of the Federal University in Daura, Katsina State and enables the institution to explore in-depth and continuous cutting-edge research in transportation engineering, logistics and other courses.

The school will offer diverse courses in its core area of interest leading to the award of first degrees, postgraduate degrees, diplomas and other professional certificates.

The Transportation University Daura would among other things, pave way for the domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria.

It will also bridge the technology and skill gap in the railway, which in turn will also impact the transportation sector positively. It is believed that the University can reach the target of training people, enhancing technology transfer and developing the railway industry which is in huge demand in Nigeria and the West African region.

The University is expected to mark a new level of growth and economic and educational development in our economy, enhance managerial capacity, pave way for innovation in Nigeria’s transport system, and create more job opportunities in the transport industry.

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the minister of transportation, was given a copy of the bill by Umar Adam Katsayal, the former member representing Daura/Maidua/Sandamu Federal Constituency, who doubles as the consultant on the establishment of the University as well as the chairman of Interim Management Committee of the University in the company of Jason Zhang, the chairman of CCECC Nigeria Limited.

CCECC is also constructing the University as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at no cost to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.