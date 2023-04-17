Bolt Food expands operations in Lagos

Bolt Food has expand its operation into inner cities in a move to deliver on its promise to continue providing easier access to daily essentials. The firm will expand into Ajah, Sangotedo, Festac, Satellite Town, Egbeda, Ikotun, Ojodu, and Ogba areas of Lagos.

The mobility platform launched its food delivery vertical in Lagos in 2021 which provides customers with competitively affordable and efficient food delivery service while offering good working conditions to food couriers and profit to restaurant partners.

“Our goal is to connect every Nigerian to a service that provides effortless and affordable access to daily essentials. Since we launched Bolt Food in Lagos, we have received positive feedback from our users and partners alike,” said Sola Masha said, Bolt food manager said in a statement.

“We think it is time to extend this service to everyone who wants to order food from their favourite restaurants and receive it quickly and safely at their homes or offices,” Masha said.

“This expansion is also part of our commitment to augment earning opportunities for Nigerian couriers or restaurant partners who can benefit from our loyal customer base.”

To place an order, customers in the expanded locations can download the Bolt Food app on their smartphones to view a variety of menu choices.

Customers can also view different price points and an expected delivery date via the application. Similar to the Bolt ride-hailing platform, payments can be made, and upon order arrival, consumers can designate a location for contactless delivery drop-offs.

Bolt Food boasts over 1000 restaurants on its platform since its 2021 launch and its continuous expansion drive which attracts top restaurants across Lagos.

The initial launch in Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki was followed by expansions in 2022 into Lagos Mainland – Yaba and Surulere, then expansion to Ilupeju, Gbagada, and Ikeja.