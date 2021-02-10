‘Automotive test-centres crucial under NAIDP’

In line with federal government’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as one of the leading automotive manufacturing nations in the world, Aliyu Jelani, director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) says, his parastatal is building six automotive training centres with one located in each of the geopolitical zones to boost the country’s National Industrial Development Plan (NAIDP).

Aliyu Jelani disclosed this in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital recently as chief host at the unveiling of the Hyundai Kona electric vehicle (EV), from the Stallion automotive group.

The training centres are located at Zamfara in northwest, Bauchi northeast, Lokoja north central, Oshogbo southwest, Abakaliki south east and Benin for the south-south. The director-general said that, NADDC will leverage on these centres in EV technology transfer.

According to him, ‘’Our target is to have 30 percent of all personal passenger cars produced in Nigeria to be electric by 2025. The EV pilot program will allow us to gather the necessary empirical data needed towards an EV Policy, which will further enhance investment into the production of these advanced technology renewable energy vehicles in Nigeria. The NADDC will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders in moving the automotive sector forward’’.

Read Also: As Mastercard pushes boundary of contactless technology in Africa, is Nigeria ready?

As part of this commitment, NADDC is starting on an EV technology transfer program in collaboration with three universities. They are the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto’’.

The Hyundai Kona EV will be used in this pivot program and hope to empower relavant students with technical knowledge of this advanced technology, so that they may grasp it and continue to add more value for Nigerian and African applications.

Jelani urged Nigerians to embrace new technology which according to him has empowered businesses and energized private sectors through industrialization.

CEO of Stallion Group, Anant Badjatya says the federal government has always been forward thinking for the greater good of Nigeria and sustainable means of operations making the nation future ready. Being here today and advocating the first electric car locally assembled vehicle further adds to the vision for a greener eco friendly Nigeria.

Anant Badjatya explained that the electric car comes with zero emission, and can be charged both at home and workplace. He said we are working to ensure that we do more work on the new product and make it cheaper for Nigerians. “Right now the most important thing is for us to understand that we need to embrace the future, because this is the future of automobile. “We cannot wish it away, because the entire world is now embracing EVs as they want to get away from the diesel and petrol engines. The good thing about Nigerians is that they are very innovative, they can embrace and enjoy this technology’’.

The Kona EV is coming into the Nigerian market when global interest in climate changes and its effects on the environment and society more broadly, is at an all-time high.

In a goodwill message at the Kona electric car unveiling, the Nigerian minister of industry, trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo said: “This is the first electric car that we are seeing here adding that, the federal government is willing to provide the enabling environment for this technology to thrive”.

With the unpredicted pandemic of COVID-19, more countries are increasingly acknowledging the shift that’s needed from a fossil fuel-driven economy to one that is sustainable, green and attempts to mitigate climate change.

Kona electric has been extensively applauded for its class driving range, safety convenience features and fast-charging capability. Its success can be measured by a number of global awards in many countries.