Autochek, AMDON brings vehicle financing solutions to Nigerians

Autochek Africa, a very strong automotive technology company that aims to build solutions for the African market, has sealed strategic partnership with the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON).

This latest collaboration is geared at delivering a digitized and enabling platform for vehicle dealers in Nigeria under which Autochek, through its technology solution would be working with AMDON to create a more sustainable and structured marketplace for cars in Nigeria.

With this partnership, AMDON members are introduced to a platform that combines technology and data to create a single marketplace for car sales, car loans and repairs in Nigeria.

This collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace which increases the visibility of their inventory to potential car buyers across Nigeria.

Car buyers not only have access to select from a large pool of cars, they also get access to multiple car loan offers from finance partners on the Autochek platform thus further driving ease of purchase and auto financing penetration in Nigeria.

According to company sources, ‘’This increase in automotive commerce has cascading benefits all along the value chain with one of the major benefits being increased job opportunities as we see more dealer empowerment and liquidity in the ecosystem’’.

In addition to this, this partnership introduces a standardized inspection and rating system for cars thus enhancing customer trust in completing the vehicle purchase process.

Dealers can also continuously take advantage of diverse training programs on lead management, digital marketing, car loan application process and other advanced technologies to run their business.

On his part, the chairman of AMDON, Prince Adedoyin stated in his remark during the first roundtable discussion between Autochek and AMDON that, the partnership is timely and beneficial, because it gives its members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology provided by Autochek.

We have come together to collectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for AMDON members

and the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole. In addition to this, we are also providing value added services for customers as they can now access car loans through the Autochek platform to purchase cars’’.

For Etop Ikpe, the chief executive officer of Autochek Africa stated that “We are incredibly delighted to partner with AMDON and we are truly grateful for the relentless and incredible work that they have done in the automotive sector’’.

Ikpe stated that, the automotive sector is a highly traditional sector, but that with AMDON, the move is wholesomely adopting technology and preparing itself for the future.

The Autochek founder noted that the company’s mantra is partner prosperity and that partnering with AMDON allows the organisation to drive this mantra at scale across all registered dealers in Nigeria.

“With this partnership, we expand the ecosystem available for sales for all dealers while also doing our part to reduce the fragmentation in the ecosystem as we bring finance partners and dealers together to provide consumer credit and drive automotive commerce’’.

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) is the chief representative of all registered professionals of auto dealers in Nigeria with the sole aim of ensuring and fostering business development, rights advocacy and recognition for all of its constituent members.

As a body, AMDON has collaborated with the Nigerian Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other relevant agencies to further drive growth and structure in the auto industry.