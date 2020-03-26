ABC Transport shuts down passenger, cargo operations nationwide over Coronavirus

ABC Transport Plc will from Friday, March 27 shut down passenger and cargo and terminal operations nationwide including its movement to other neighbouring West African countries as a result of the border closure by the federal government to stem the tide of the ravaging coronavirus disease that has triggered global lockdown.

In a telephone chat with BusinessDay on Thursday, Frank Nneji, managing director and chief executive of ABC Transport plc said the shutdown which begins tomorrow will last for 14 days in the first instance after which the company management will review the situation and know the next line of action to follow.

Nneji said the leading local and crossborder transport company had to take the decision to close its doors to the traveling public as no profit-making in whatever guise is what the life of any Nigerian in this trying times of the country. He called on all Nigerians to be safety conscious through thorough personal hygiene at all tines.

With several intercity bus coaches and mini-buses on its fleet running passenger and cargo services across the country and the ECOWAS route, ABC Transport plc daily basis conveys thousands of passengers and several tonnage of bulk cargo to private and fleet customers including charter services.