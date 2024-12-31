2025 Budget: FG allocates N256bn to transport sector

The federal government of Nigeria has allocated N256.8 billion to the transportation sector in the 2025 budget sent to the National Assembly.

The government through the ministry of transport planned to spend N50 million for CNG conversion programme (PPP Counterpart Funding) to ensure environmentally sustainable road transportation,

The government also planned to spend N15 million and N1 billion for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in the transportation sector and the Lekki-Ijebu Ode rail and coastal rail, Lekki-Apapa/Tin-can; Badagry-Apapa/Tin-can respectively. It said the projects were “ongoing.”

Further breakdown of the N256 .8 billion appropriation bill for the ministry in 2025 showed that the ministry would have N202 billion, Nigeria Institute of Transport, N8 billion and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, N39.2 billion.

Others were the council for the regulation of freight forwarding in Nigeria, N1.8 billion in the budget and the Federal University of Transportation, Daura Katsina state, N5.8 billion

The government proposed to spend N41.5 billion for some ongoing projects such as completion of Abuja-Kaduna railway project, completion of Lagos-Ibadan and its associated additional work, rehabilitation of Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line and construction of 12 NOS station buildings and track laying works at railway ancillary facility areas Agbor, and completion of addendum 2A and railway ancillary facilities areas Agbor.

Other ongoing projects under the N41 billion are provision of railway modernisation projects, installation of acoustal sensing security surveillance system for the Abuja (IDU)-Kaduna and other gauge rail lines, and design, manufacture, supply and installation of rolling stock, supply of spare parts and maintenance equipment for the ongoing railway modernisation project.

The ministry would also spend N1.4 billion on construction of office accommodation for the ministry.

