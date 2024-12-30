Lagos transport interchange hubs: The changing face of Marina, Mile 2

In a very remarkable way, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, differs from other states of the federation, not only because of its status as the most vibrant economic hub in West Africa, but also because of the nature of infrastructure projects it undertakes.

One of such projects, which is quite ambitious in its own right, is the transport interchange hubs whose construction is going on simultaneously at Marina on the Island and Mile 2 on the Mainland of the city.

The interchange hub project has been described as a game-changer because it’s not just about improving transportation, but also about creating efficient connections that reduce traffic, save time, and improve overall mobility that assures it will have a lasting impact on how people navigate the city.

Besides transportation, the interchange hubs are expected to improve the quality of life for Lagosians. The hubs are a testament to the commitment of the state government to transform Lagos into a world class megacity, according to Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state’s commissioner for transportation.

Osiyemi explained that the hubs are part of the broader Lagos State Transport Master Plan aimed at creating a seamless and efficient transport network across the state.

The project is a ‘baby’ of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) which is the state government’s agency responsible for coordinating public transportation, working in partnership with Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

AFD’s Country Director in Nigeria, Xavier Muron, said he is excited about the interchange hubs, adding that the collaboration between AFD and LAMATA marks a significant milestone in efforts to support sustainable urban development in the state.

Read also: Experts see data, mortgage, Proptech drive property market in 2025

Marina is one of the high streets in Lagos. The Outer Marina is today a beauty to behold with its world class train station for the Lagos Blue Line rail system and the mini-jetty both of which are already active transport hubs, catering to both rail and water commuters going to various parts of the city.

Construction work is upbeat on the transport interchange and according to a construction worker who spoke on condition of anonymity, “what we are creating here is the kind of thing Governor Ambode built at Oshodi, where passengers can go and get buses to other parts of Lagos. The difference here is that it will not be for only bus passengers. It will be a place people will use to connect train, ferries or BRT buses going to various places.

At the same time, Buildwell Construction and Equipment is carrying out the rehabilitation of the Marina shoreline which is moving progressively from the Marina Rail Station end to the CMS bus stop, just behind the transport interchange construction site.

The train station, the ferry jetty and the BRT stations not far from the Train Station (at Tafawa Balewa Square-TBS) three major transport modes that are expected to feed the interchange hub when completed in the next few months.

At Mile 2, the transformation is palpable as the chaotic suburb which enjoys the luxury of a trans-regional route—the Lagos-Badagry Expressway—is becoming organized bit-by-bit with an upscale train station that conveys passengers to Marina on a 7-minute travel time

Similarly, the BRT system is fully operational, commuting from Okokomaiko with a stop-over at Mile 2, and thereafter to CMS and TBS. The on-going construction of the interchange is a testament to the change that is imminent in that axis. So far, it has created some level of order with traffic control.

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of LAMATA, explained that the interchange hubs would integrate multiple modes of transport, including buses, BRT, and rail services, facilitating smooth and efficient transit for commuters. He added that the hub will be equipped with modern amenities, offering convenience and comfort, and ensuring a superior travel experience.

“By improving transport links, the hubs are expected to stimulate local economies, attract investments, and create job opportunities. The project aligns with sustainable development goals, promoting the use of public transport and reducing carbon emissions,” Akinajo assured.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share