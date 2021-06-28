15th Lagos Motor Fair opens on Monday

The 15th edition of the annual Lagos International Motor Fair will be held indoors at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, from today June 28 to July 3, 2021.

The organisers disclosed at a press conference that the fair has to hold because, after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and the effect on the economy, there is the need for activities in the automotive sector to be given a boost and sustained towards recovery.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, the managing director, BKG Exhibitions Limited, said the fair would hold despite all odds, in order to ensure that the automotive sector remains on the front burner of economic discussion in the country.

Agwu, who is also the Chairman of the Organising Committee, stated that his team was not unmindful of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the attendant negative impacts on global businesses and other social activities, as well as the uncertainties of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

He stressed that organising the fair in the face of challenges and uncertainties underscore the committee’s determination to use the event to bring together major indigenous and global players in the automotive business to showcase capabilities and potentials in the sector.

“In our mission and vision of making the event a world-class global auto fair and to mark the 15 years of the Fair, we have packaged this edition to hold indoors. In fact, starting from this 15th edition, the event will now be held indoors. This is aimed at adding more glamour and aesthetics, as well as protecting products, exhibitors, and visitors from harsh weather conditions.”

The Chairman appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise the auto industry, and use it as one of the drivers of its economic diversification policy.

Agwu stated that many firms had confirmed their participation in the event and were poised to give the fair visitors the latest offerings from their various showrooms as they stormed the venue of the event with an array of world-class products and services.

He also hinted that a large number of the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking, and insurance firms, as well as regulatory and policy-making agencies, would be participating in the fair.

He further stated: “Though the sector is passing through turbulent times in the country, the persistence of major players in participating in the motor fair is attributable to the importance they attach to it as a key event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.”

Speaking specifically on the financial sector, he assured that visitors looking for auto financing and similar facilities would not be disappointed as some of the participating firms are coming with such incentives.

The BKG Managing Director stated that fair visitors desirous of updating their knowledge of fleet management would also get the best and the latest from experts in the field that would be participating.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding.”

The organizers have also assured that all the Covid-19 protocols would be strictly observed at the fairground.