Weekly market update

Top gainers on the last trading session of the week were led by NEM (+7.6%), CHAMS (+6.9%) and FCMB (+6.1%), while HONYFLOUR (-10.00%), LEARNAFRCA (-8.9%) and LINKASSURE (-7.7%) emerged as today’s biggest losers.

For today’s trading activities, the total volume traded and value traded gained 97.1% and 14.6% respectively to 319.0mn units and ₦1.9bn. STERLNBANK, UBA and ZENITHBANK led the volume chart with 173.8mn units, 54.0mn units, and 14.0mn units respectively. On the other hand, UBA, MTNN and ZENITHBANK led the value chart by ₦400.6mn, ₦289.5mn and ₦281.4mn respectively.

The local bourse closed at 49,695.12 points against opening at 49,652.25 points, as WTD declined by 70bps. The Month-to-date (MTD) posted red as it also declined by 28bps. However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return of the market gained 16.3% or 1,630bps.