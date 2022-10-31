Weekly Market Update

For last week’s trading session, the domestic equity market closed in red declining by 109bps week-to-date (WTD). Sectors under our purview were more bearish as three indices closed in red and two closed in green WTD.

WTD performance for indices under our purview indicates the Insurance index as the top loser, which declined by 240bps. This was followed by the Consumer Goods index which declined by 50bps and the Oil and Gas index which declined by 20bps.

Read also: Stocks lose N41bn as week opens

On the other hand, the Industrial Goods and Banking indices gained 30bps and 10bps respectively.

The Nigerian equity market declined by 160bps as the NGX-ASI closed at 43,912.64 points. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return of the market weakened to 2.8% from 4.8% the previous trading day.