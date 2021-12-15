We have supported thousands of farmers to double yields, farm sizes – Alluvial CEO

Dimeari Von Kemedi, managing director of Alluvial, a company that supports smallholder farmers with inputs, #finance, and access to market, in this interview with Caleb Ojewale, speaks about the company’s approach in helping to achieve food security, creating wealth for farmers, and generally enhancing processes along the value chain.

Last year, Alluvial announced a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, which saw it expand support to 65,000 farmers and another with IDH Trade to support an additional 25,000 farmers.