Video: Weekly market update

On Friday, the domestic equity market printed green gaining 690bps or 6.9% week-to-date (WTD).

Sectors under our purview were largely bullish as four printed green while one printed red.

WTD performance for indices under our purview indicates the Industrial Goods index as the top gainer, gaining 950bps. This was followed by the Insurance index which gained 510bps.

Also, the Banking and Consumer Goods indices gained 310bps and 20bps respectively.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas index declined by 130bps.

The local bourse closed at 47,554.34 points as Month-to-date (MTD) posted green as it gained 850bps or 8.5%. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return of the market strengthened to 11.3%.

Top gainer for Friday’s session was Red Star Express Plc while the top loser was Capital Hotel Plc.