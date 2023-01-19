Video: Labour Party leverages digital space for voter education

Pat Utomi, a political economist, and staunch member of the Labour Party has announced the date for the commencement of the ‘telethon’, their digital voter education and enlightenment.

The party is educating voters using videos distributed on various digital platforms ahead of the February elections in Nigeria.

“From Saturday, January 21, the first ‘telethon’ in Nigerian political history is taking place; all day, on several television stations, streaming on Facebook, Twitter, and everywhere,” Utomi, who stepped down for Peter Obi as the Labour party’s presidential candidate said in a video. “We are going to be talking about how to fix Nigeria through the Labour Party.”

“You can call from anywhere in the world and ask questions. we are going to be entertaining, we are going to have panels on all aspects of the manifesto of the Labour Party and very importantly,” he added. “You are going to be able to contribute some money to make this new Nigeria possible. We are going to take back Nigeria, do your bit. Be there at this telethon, it’s a winning one.”