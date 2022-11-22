Labour Party is the party to beat in 2023 general elections, says Nnamani

Emeka Nnamani, House of Representatives candidate of the Labour Party for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 2023 general election, has said that Labour Party was the party to beat in the forthcoming election.

He also observed that Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, was the best candidate in the presidential race and is favoured to win the elections, based on his competence and popularity.

Nnamani made the observation at the inauguration of his campaign council held at the popular Enitona Hotels, GRA, Aba, and urged members and supporters of the party to be diligent and steadfast in the struggle to rid Nigeria of incompetent and selfish politicians, whose main interest in governance is to steal from the people.

He congratulated the campaign council members, headed by Godwin Duru, former chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, noting that they were selected on competence.

“This campaign council will partner other structures within the party to ensure that we deliver all our candidates in Abia, from the state to the national assembly and the presidency.

“We must work in synergy with other candidates of the party. It is important that Labour Party wins all the way. Our opponents have devised a dubious means to win elections, by hiding under our Presidential candidate to campaign for votes.

“Peter Obi is the best candidate for the 2023 presidential election and will win overwhelmingly. Obi will win in the entire Southern Nigeria and our opponents are now hiding under him to campaign. They now put his pictures on their campaign billboards and posters, but we must educate the electorates to know the right place to vote,” he said.

He appealed to the electorate to also vote for candidates of Labour Party to support Obi’s presidency, to deliver his promises to the people of Nigeria.

On his experience in 2015, Nnamani said that some people conspired and removed him from the Abia State House of Assembly after winning the election.

He however, noted that after a few years, the same people that conspired against him, came back to apologise and seek for favours from him.

“After they ganged up against me and removed me from office, some of them came to me for a loan and that is the way God works. So, I who was removed from government is still better than those in government,” he said.

He advised the electorate to vote in competent people into government, those who will represent their interests and not selfish individuals, who would go into government to line their pockets.

According to him, “I am an Aba boy and know the problem of Aba. I live in Aba, my business is in Aba; so, I’m in a better position to represent the people better.”

He said that the campaign council was in the first line of the campaign and urged them to put in their best for the interest of the party.

Godwin Duru, chairman, Emeka Nnamani Campaign Council, on behalf of members accepted the appointment and promised to work for the party to win election in Aba and Abia State.

Duru, who was a former chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, said that the task ahead is serious and urged members to be committed to their responsibilities, which is to work tirelessly to ensure that their candidate and other candidates of the Labour Party wins election In 2023.