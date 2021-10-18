Crypto University announces registration for “DeFi for The People Hackathon”

Leading global financial educational platform, Crypto University in partnership with Celo has officially announced “DeFi for the People Hackathon” for Blockchain developers in Africa to take advantage of and win the sum of $25,000.

The hackathon runs from October 8, 2021 – to November 5, 2021, and will see projects in various categories awarded and funded across the globe.

Founded in 2018 by African Tech entrepreneur and investor, Grey Jabesi, Crypto University (Crypto U) is an online university that offers various courses on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain at an affordable fee for all.

Since its inception in 2018, the University has enrolled over 50 000 students from around the globe.

With a community of over 40,000 Crypto enthusiasts from around the world, the Crypto University continues to run with its mission of providing skills and quality education that is necessary for individuals to attain financial freedom and succeed in the 21st century.

The hackathon is part of the DeFi for the People initiative by Celo that seeks to scale DeFi usage to the majority of the global population.

DeFi is a blockchain-based form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks to offer traditional financial instruments, and instead utilizes smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum

The various track categories open to participating projects: DeFi Track, NFT, Gaming and Creator Track, Infrastructure and Web3 Track, Green Track, Interoperability Track.

Requirements include building (or update) software applications that interact with the Celo platform and include the functionality of DeFi and/or NFTs into your Project and/or improve developer resources with compelling SDKs or update existing ones.

The purpose of the initiative is to scale DeFi usage to the majority of the global population. To meet that goal, “DeFi for the People” will empower developers across the world to create products that make DeFi more accessible and easier to use for people in the developing world.

The initiative will also see $100 million contributed by the participants to support educational initiatives, grants, and incentives to fulfil its ambition.

Hackathon participants will be supported by a collaboration of foremost crypto projects and innovators in the ecosystem: Crypto University, Celo, and a host of others. Participants can register at https://cryptouniversity.network/celohackathon/.

