Zone unveils blockchain-powered PoS payment gateway to eliminate fraud

Zone, Africa’s payment infrastructure company, has launched a Point of Sale (PoS) payment gateway built on blockchain-powered infrastructure.

In a statement, the company said that the PoS payment gateway will eliminate failure points, chargebacks, and chargeback fraud during transactions.

“Zone, known for its decentralised network connecting banks and fintechs for seamless domestic and cross-border payments, has already garnered success with its ATM transaction processing service.”

“The new PoS payment gateway further solidifies Zone’s commitment to providing frictionless, interoperable payment solutions across multiple channels,” it said.

Obi Emetarom, CEO and co-founder of Zone said, “Our PoS Payment Gateway Product is a commitment to financial inclusion and the digital future of all payments in Africa.”

The statement further disclosed that Zone’s PoS payment gateway is a regulated layer-1 blockchain network that will ensure the security, reliability, and transparency of every transaction.