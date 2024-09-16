Zoho integrates AI capability into analytics platform

Zoho Corporation has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) version of Zoho Analytics, its self-service business intelligence and analytics platform.

According to the firm, Zoho Analytics has developed powerful new AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, enabling diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, and automated report and dashboard generation, among over 100 other enhancements.

It also includes a custom ML model-building studio, seamless integration with Open AI, 25+ new data connectors, and third-party BI platform extensions. Oracle recently revealed that 97 percent of business leaders want data to drive their decision-making processes. A Gartner study predicted that by 2026, two-thirds of B2B sales organisations will shift from intuition-based to data-driven decision-making.

“Zoho Analytics, launched as Zoho Reports in 2009, entered the market long before technology had caught up with Zoho’s forward-thinking vision for business intelligence,” said Kehinde Ogundare, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria.

“Since then, Zoho has made considerable investments around automation, no-code/low-code development, third-party integration, machine learning, and Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine. The latest version of Zoho Analytics is one of the first solutions from the company to take advantage of every one of these decades-long investments. The result is a democratised platform that is powerful, intelligent, and flexible enough to benefit everyone and anyone.”

The new Zoho Analytics release features over 100+ updates, including new visualisations, enhanced dashboard building, audit and admin controls, revamped mobile apps, Right-to-Left (RTL) support, and more.