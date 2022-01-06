Zinox chairman commits N500m to create jobs, promote peace in Imo

Leo Stan Eke, the Chairman of Zinox Group, an ICT and service company located in Lagos, has committed over N500 million, to create jobs and promote peace in Imo state.

The Chairman announced this contribution at a stakeholders meeting and luncheon hosted by the Government of Imo state, which had almost all the governing bodies of the state in attendance including the Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and his Deputy.

Eke who was the chairman of the occasion, while speaking during the launch explained that the 21st century is a knowledge economy that demands a new attitude and mindset while adding that brilliance, humility, and a firm belief in God are essential ingredients for success, even as he revealed that Imo State is blessed with a number of youths with these qualities.

He noted that the N500m fund would be used in establishing a finishing school that would polish fresh graduates as well as the unemployed, equipping beneficiaries with world-class skills that would transform them into highly desired prospects that can compete with their peers globally.

According to the chairman, the products of the school would become more marketable and would secure gainful employment in Nigeria and abroad, while also adding that he would source resource persons from around the world to mentor the beneficiaries and equally re-train their trainers.

Meanwhile, he used the opportunity to call for peace in the state, as he appealed to the aggrieved parties to forgive and forget the wrongs of the past while encouraging them to collaborate with the current administration to restore the glory of Imo State.

‘‘I am not a politician and I will never be one in my lifetime. But nobody can convince me to fight against my state. Imo State belongs to all of us. We need to join hands with the current administration and whoever is in power to develop the state for our children and unborn generations,’’ he said.

However, he called on the well-meaning indigenes of the state both at home and in the Diaspora to support and commit to the latest project by volunteering to sponsor a minimum of five beneficiaries across each town through a finishing school. He said the project would commence with the best qualified five per town until every unemployed graduate is re-trained in Imo state.

Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo state while speaking at the event, gave a scorecard of the performance of his administration within the past two years in office and hailed Ekeh for his continuous contributions to the development of Imo state. He also commended the Zinox chairman for his latest initiative which will support the government in human capital development.

‘‘My beloved Ndi-Imo, I want to reiterate my resolve to serve with all my heart and with all my strength, with the fear of God. One thing you can be assured of is that under my watch as your governor, not a pin belonging to Imo State will ever be unaccounted for. Another thing you can be sure of is that our dear Imo will become great again,’’ Uzodimma said.

The Zinox Chairman also pledged to digitally upgrade and bring proceedings to the state House of Assembly online, allowing Imo indigenes and members of various constituencies to engage with their elected representatives more closely.