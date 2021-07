Zigzag Nation has commenced the first phase of a systematic and rewarding empowerment programme for Nigerian youth, focused on skills development and job creation. The initiative is an all-encompassing empowerment programme for young people in Nigeria. It is spread two-fold; job creation and self-employment. The two-fold training will be followed by programmes that will pivot…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login