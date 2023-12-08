Zandaux targets Africa’s 1bn users with B2B ecommerce launch

Zandaux, a B2B E-commerce platform with a multi-vendor digital marketplace plans to redefine the scope of African businesses by introducing a one-stop trading platform for businesses.

Dennis Reumer, CTO of Zandaux, said the platform’s idea is driven by a mission to empower one billion people in Africa.

“The platform’s innovative features and commitment to sustainability and inclusivity position it as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity across Africa,” he said.

Read also: How innovative payments and eCommerce can catalyse intra-African trade

Franck Obambi Ngatse, Chief Executive Officer of Zandaux, also reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. He noted that Zandaux.com underscored its dedication to sustainability and inclusivity, ensuring that the platform promotes environmental responsibility and empowers businesses of all sizes.

The platform will be launched concurrently in three key African markets of Nairobi, Kenya; Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria by December 13, 2023, as a remarkable milestone for the company and the African business ecosystem.