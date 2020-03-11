Xpress Payments gets new CEO

Xpress Payments has confirmed the appointment of Markie Idowu as the new chief executive officer and managing director. She will be taking over from Oluwadare Owolabi according to a statement the company released.

Until her appointment, Idowu was a former executive director, Technology and Service Delivery Channels of Polaris Bank PLC. Her 31 years experience in the financial and IT sectors includes 28 years in banking including spanning retail; commercial and corporate banking; treasury management; international business finance; operations; electronic banking; and information technology.

She has also served on the board of several companies including Skye Bank, MainOne Cable Company, Equity Assurance, IHS and Mainstreet Brokers.

Idowu is coming at a time when the payment company is planning to deepen its presence in the financial technology space. Last year, the firm which was incorporated in 2016, disclosed that it has over 11,426 clients nationwide with more than N411.4 billion in the value of collection and funds disbursed and N1.3 trillion in the value of transaction via its switch and payment gateway.

Xpress Payments has excelled in serving its customers over the course of its existence with the deployment of cutting-edge products and services. Its innovative collection platform, e-Cashier has become the collection platform of choice for state governments and private businesses alike,” the company noted.

As an electronic payment solutions provider, the company has acquired several operating licences including Transaction Switching, PSSP (Payment Solution Service Provider); PTSP (Payment Terminal Service Provider); Third Party Process (TPP); and Super Agent.

Since its commencement of operations, it has gone on to establish a strong presence in the business environment and has won several awards including the Payment Terminal Service Provider of the year at the recently concluded Nigerian Information Technology (NIT) Awards and also the Fastest Growing Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion Award at the IFINC Awards held November 2019.