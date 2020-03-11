Signal Alliance kicks off customer week with focus on tech space

Enterprise IT firm, Signal Alliance will be looking to deepen the conversation on growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria during its Customer Week which began 9 March and ends on 13 March 2020.

Customer Week for the company is a period set aside annually for it to appreciate numerous customers, partners, and other stakeholders among which are some of the top tier banks in Nigeria and global tech firms like Microsoft.

Founded in 1996 by Collins Onuegbu, Signal Alliance has grown to become a major technology Integrator for corporate organizations in Nigeria with experience in enterprise technology services, from cloud technology, infrastructure and enterprise services, data and AI, IT security, managed and outsourced services and enterprise software services. Signal Alliance has also extended its services with subsidiaries and affiliates in renewable energy, health technology, FinTech, and enterprise resource planning.

The company is also a multiple Microsoft gold partner and services some of the largest Microsoft customers in Nigeria, supporting some of the critical applications that have made Microsoft the number one software company in the world. It also holds strategic partnerships with global technology providers like Cisco, Trend Micro, UiPath, Informatica, Fujitsu, and Broadcom.

“We do not take for granted the pivotal contribution of our customers to the growth of our organization, this program is one of the many ways we appreciate them for trusting us with their business and standing by us through the years,” said Adebola Adeyinka, Marketing Manager.

As a tradition over the past 10 years of its inception, Customer Week is held within the 1st quarter of the year with various activities during the week.

As part of activities for the week, Signal Alliance in partnership with BusinessDay Media, HBSAN, ISPON and Fintech 1000+ will bring together 20 Nigerian technology thinkers and influencers to a roundtable conversation to review the past 20 years of tech in Nigeria and make forecasts for now and the next two decades.

“We want to get 20 companies in the tech community who have influenced the technology industry in the past 20 years and look at where the industry has become and we talked about where it is going,” said Onuegbu who is also the executive vice-chairman of the company.