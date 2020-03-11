Luno takes cryptocurrency awareness to Lagos streets

As part of its commitment to deepen the knowledge of cryptocurrency in one of its biggest markets on the African continent, Luno, a global cryptocurrency firm with a presence in more than 40 countries including Nigeria, was at the computer village last weekend.

The brand awareness campaign precedes the formal addition of Ripple coin on the Luno wallet. The company’s more than 3.5 million users can now buy and sell Ripple the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world. The addition of Ripple brings the number of cryptocurrencies on the platform to four. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash have been previously enabled.

According to a Luno Nigeria spokesperson, the campaign was to create brand awareness, as well as engage customers. The company has always prioritised cryptocurrency education with campaigns, meetups and campus tours going back to 2018. Particularly in 2019, Luno held educational meetups in five Nigerian states including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Enugu.

“Cryptocurrencies are the future and we see it becoming mainstream in no distant time, that is why we are doing everything we can to educate everyone,” says Owenize Odia, country manager for Luno Nigeria.

For the activation in the computer village, the company had customer engagement and Luno branded items were distributed around the market for visibility.

“The market community was quite receptive and we had a good number of sign-ups. The event was a good way to create brand awareness. We plan to host a meet up soon (date to be decided) as part of our follow up plan to educate new customers and interests on cryptocurrency and its use cases,” Odia said.