X to offer video and voice calls on the platform – Musk

Elon Musk, X’s owner has announced that X (formerly Twitter) will get an audio and video calls feature very soon.

According to a post by Musk on X, the calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC systems, and no phone number would be required.

“X is the effective global address book,” the billionaire added. “That set of factors is unique.”

This indicates that users won’t have to save phone numbers and will be able to call each other by simply looking up their usernames.

Last month, Musk and Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter announced the rebranding of Twitter as X, saying it would become an “everything app” inspired by China’s WeChat that would allow users to socialize as well as handle their finances.

X’s payment branch Twitter Payments LLC was granted a “crucial” currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island on Monday, allowing it to “engage in cryptocurrency-related activities” such as exchanges, wallets, and payment processors, the crypto website CoinWire reported this week.

The license allows X to “securely store, transfer, and facilitate the exchange of digital assets on behalf of its users,” according to CoinWire.

Since Musk bought Twitter last October, the platform’s advertising business has collapsed as marketers soured on his management style and mass firings that gutted content moderation.

In response, the tycoon has moved towards building a subscriber base and pay model in a search for new revenue.

Nigerian’s reactions to the new feature

Rabiu Yusuf, in a tweet, expressed his happiness about the video and voice call feature stating that he can’t wait to stay connected with family and friends.

“I’m so excited about the upcoming video and audio calling features on @X This is a game-changer for the platform, and I can’t wait to start using it to stay connected with my friends and family. This is truly a unique set of features.”

A user identified as Chief Nomso said One issue with you is that you are so bored you always look for new things to add every 2 days, why not allow things flow & take time in implementing new ideas. I don’t think calls are what we need to.”

Kalu Aja, a financial expert in a tweet said “Going to buy Twitter shares… No wait…..”

