X opens AI feature access to all premium users

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), has said that all premium subscribers will have access to Grok, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot soon.

Musk disclosed on his X handle: “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+).”

Grok AI was unveiled in November and was introduced as an AI assistant that will answer questions with “wit and also has a rebellious streak.”

The team in charge of its development said, “Grok is an AI modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask. Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humour.

“They also noted that the team will have access to real-time information as it will be working with information posted on the X platform. Also, the AI system will “answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Earlier, xAI, the team in charge of the AI, open-sourced Grok language model, and had an open release available on GitHub.

Open-sourcing an AI model means offering its source code to the public for modification and redistribution, enabling it to keep up with other tech firms like Meta, Google, and others.