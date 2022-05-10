Wragby grows 2021 revenue by 450% as cloud service adoption surge

Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Limited, with service offerings such as managed services, cloud scale analytics, data modernization, artificial services, and hybrid cloud services, among others saw its year-on-year revenue grow by 450 percent, and cloud service customer base hits 165.

The growth is as a result of the company’s quintuple vision which focuses on continuous differentiation of its services, offering products to its corporate and small business customers while offering other value-added services to businesses across Industry verticals including financial services, oil and gas, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and public services.

“The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market is projected to reach $93.34 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2 percent during 2021-2028. There is an increasing need for a cost-effective solution for businesses to improve their operational efficiency.

“More than ever before, there is increasing demand for remote working, automation of manual processes and approvals, and strengthening financial reporting as the need for governance is not only for regulators but has become a requirement for small businesses to access loans,” Oluyomi Alarape, Managing Director, Wragby, said.

To help solve this challenge, Wragby Bizmanager adoption has been on a growth trajectory as it offers cost-effective financial management, inventory management, supply chain management, customer data management, human capital management, procurement among others.

Bizmanager removes the complexity in ERP implementation with a faster time-to-value for the customers and as a cloud-based ERP solution empowers the existing and prospective customers to increase their operational efficiency, reduce existing risk to business operations/continuity while positioning the business for desired agility and growth.

“Our customers and partners are at the heart of our business, and we are very intentional as we are better positioned to deepen the value we bring to our customers and at the same time onboard intending partners to join our Wragby Partner Network (WPN) so we can work together to serve our customers better,” Alarape said.

With its business services monitoring Business (BSM) solution, Wragby provides organizations with a cloud based solution that enables the monitoring and management of their IT workload.

It is a flexible solution that enables proactive and intuitive business decisions to be made. BSM utilizes Azure services namely; Application insight, Azure Monitor and Power BI as building blocks to deliver enterprise grade, cost effective Monitoring Solution with tight integration solutions built in by Wragby.

“We are excited about the future for the business. We have a strong team and are uniquely positioned to continue our successful upward trajectory as we lead the way forward in technology and enter our next phase of strategic growth,” Alarape said.