World Economic Forum selects Okra Solar as Tech Pioneer

Okra Solar, an Australian-based renewable energy deep tech company, distributing energy access in Nigeria has been selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers.

The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers, according to the company, are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Afnan Hannan, CEO of Okra Solar, in line with the selection, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year and Okra Solar will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues, according to the company.

Saemon Yoon, Community lead, Technology Pioneers said, “It feels great to be acknowledged as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Our technology is serving areas that have previously been unviable for utility companies to serve.. With Okra’s mesh grid technology, utilities can rapidly set up renewable energy powered mesh-grids that are controlled remotely by software. These mesh-grids are providing communities with clean, reliable and affordable access to energy that they’re using to access the modern economy. We are looking forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues in this space.”

The World Economic Forum stated that it provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Similarly, the company stated that firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community, adding that the 2022 edition cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

However, the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers according to the organisation are led by women for the first time, well above the industry average and are focused on shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.