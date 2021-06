On Tuesday, the price of bitcoin dipped below $30,000 for the first time since January 2021 as China stepped up a crackdown on crypto mining and trading in the country. The Chinese clampdown is now responsible for plans by mining companies to exit China in search of countries with large electricity capacities. While that is…

