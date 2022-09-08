What you need to know about the just released iPhone 14 series

The much anticipated iPhone 14 and 14 pro has been released by Apple, and added as the latest upgrade to the iPhone series. The new iPhone lineup includes iPhone 14, 14 plus, 14 pro and 14 pro max.

The new iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1- inch screen while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a larger screen of 6.7- inch, all in five colours– blue, purple, black, starlight and red.

The battery life of iPhone 14 and the plus version is up to 20 hours and 26 hours of video playback respectively. While previous versions of the iPhone series use physical SIMs, the just released series make use of eSIMs that make things simple, according to Apple.

Users can activate their new iPhone or add carriers digitally, which makes calling and texting faster. Also, unlike a physical card, eSIM cannot be removed if the device is lost or stolen.

eSIM also lets you have multiple phone numbers and data plans and allows easy activation of the eSIM of a particular country during visitations. The iPhone 14 maintains the same chip (the A15), as its predecessor iPhone 13 pro model, which makes it the first time Apple has repeated chips in recent years.

The new iPhone 14 and 14plus camera come with a 12 megapixel (MP) main camera with bigger pixels, a faster aperture and much improved sensors, fast 5G network, and a Face ID for security.

According to the company, the iPhone 14 (6.1 inch) sells for $799 and above, while the iPhone 14 plus (6.7 inch) goes for $899 and above. Both versions would be available for pre-order from September 9, and for purchasing, iPhone 14 would be available from September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus would be available from October 7.

iPhone 14 pro and 14 pro max

The iPhone 14 pro in a 6.1- inch screen and 14 pro max in a 6.7- inch share similar features with the iPhone 14 and 14 plus, however, they are available in four colours including deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

Up to 29 hours of video playback on iPhone 14 Pro Max and Up to 23 hours of video playback on iPhone 14 Pro. It also boasts of a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging.

The storage capacity varies such as 128g, 256, 512 and 1TB. The series’ special features include emergency morse code distress signal (SOS) via satellite. If you don’t have cell service or WiFi, the iPhone lets you text emergency services over satellite.

Also, crash Detection calls for help when you can’t, the iPhone 14 series can detect a severe car crash, then call 911 and notify your emergency contacts. iPhone introduces a new smart chip ( A16 Bionic), the ultimate smartphone chip for the iPhone 14 pro and max compared to the (A 15) in iPhone 14, and 14 plus

The iPhone 14 pro and 14 pro max come with a 48MP Main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor. The camera offers Up to four times the resolution for jaw-dropping cropping. Up to three times better low-light photos on the Ultra Wide camera, and two times better low-light photos on the main Camera.

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 inch) sells from $999 and above, while iPhone 14 pro max goes for $1099 and above. The iPhone 14 pro would also be available for pre-order from September 9 and the pro max version for purchase from September 16.