What to know about NIN-SIM deadline

The deadline for blocking telephone lines without National Identity Numbers (NIN) has elapsed. However, a court ruling may have restrained telecom providers from implementing the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directive to bar lines.

BusinessDay earlier reported that a ruling by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos restrained telecom operators from deactivating or barring any line or SIM not linked to their NINs following an application filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje.

This ruling may overshadow the NCC’s directive, particularly for MTN and Airtel subscribers. However, there is still uncertainty as to whether telecom operators have barred any subscriber, with sources in both firms hinting that they would obey the court order.

One source, however, said the ruling may not cover every subscriber. In a statement by the NCC on February 27, the regulatory body reaffirmed that its February 28th deadline stands. For now, telecom providers are yet to implement any actions. If you are yet to link your NIN to a SIM, here are steps to do so:

Using the NIMC Mobile ID App

1. Download the MWS: NIMC MobileID app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

2. Open the app and log in with your security PIN.

3. Tap on ‘My Devices’ button on the bottom right part of your dashboard on the app.

4. Tap on ‘Add Mobile Number’ and input the mobile phone number you wish to link.

5. Input the OTP sent to that mobile phone number.

Using USSD code

1. For Airtel, dial *346*3*NIN*121097# to generate your Virtual NIN (VNIN), dial *996#, and follow the prompts to confirm linkage using the VNIN.

2. For MTN, *996#.

3. For Glo, dial *109# and follow the prompts to link your NIN to your Glo line.

4. For 9Mobile, dial *996#.