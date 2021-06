Cowrywise has become the second fintech company and the first from the fund management space to secure a licence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria. It is a big moment for companies in the wealth management space in Nigeria. A licence regime from SEC confers a level of protection on the space…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login