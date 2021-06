MDaaS Global, a Lagos-based health tech company has raised $2.3 million in seed extension to enable it to secure the largest share of the diagnostic market in Nigeria as well as push its presence in new cities across the country. Silicon Valley-based South African entrepreneur Vinny Lingham’s venture capital firm, Newtown Partners led the funding…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login