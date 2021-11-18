Vskit to grow investment in Nigeria’s entertainment industry as it pushes Africa footprint

Short video application, Vskit has revealed plans to increase its involvement with the Nigerian Entertainment Industry to help grow talents thereby increasing the country’s stake in the African digital footprint.

With three years of operation in Nigeria, the application is an easy-to-use short video application for content creators used to record (popular and funny videos), self-expression, and connections with people, with the users across Africa.

“We believe strongly in the African dream, hence our reason for being African centric. There are millions of amazing talents Nigeria alone has provided over the years and we cannot but acknowledge their hard work as a brand,” Vskit Country Manager, Nigeria, Ajiri Agborua said.

While Vskit has a strong presence in Nigeria, other African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Cote d’Ivoire are benefiting from the global yet local vibes the contents Vskit comes with.

The app’s user base growth is a result of an increase in brand utilization. The company has worked with brands which include Tecno, Infinix, Softcare, itel, Oraimo, Boomplay, among others.

“We are currently looking at a user base of about 18 million in Nigeria and 65 million across Africa. With the app being on attraction devices like Tecno, itel, Infinix, and also available on google play, we are looking to reach more people across,” Agborua said.

Through engaging content, viral challenges, and reward packages for the growth of her users, Vskit keeps promoting a sense of community. Some of the viral challenges include #itelSparkleWithP36, #PalmPayLoveVibes, #OraimoGbeduKing,#InfinixBlowMyMind, #TECNOPhantom9Style, among others.

Speaking on the reward packages, Vskit Development Manager, Okwuchi Godswill said “over 30 phones have been won by Vskit talents, and two out of seven people who were awarded one million naira were Vskit talents as well. The fact that brands approach the short video app for a chance to run a campaign gives Vskit users an advantage and first-hand information on how to emerge winners.”

The app has seen many talents rise over the years, ranging from Miss Berry, Domino King, Peter Odeh, and the recently much-talked-about Neyorla. Her involvement with ace record label aristocrat and Boomplay, a music streaming and download platform has been made possible by Vskit’s collaboration plan.

One of the widely known professionals on Vskit who is a doctor, Adenipoko Ejiro joined the users in 2019 through one of her professional friends to put smiles on people’s faces while paying attention to her mental health.

“My workload does not give me the time to engage in physical fun activities, hence the reason I choose to spend as much time as I do on social media. How I have been able to combine bringing a doctor and creating content is basically time management. I spend my leisure time making content that makes me happy,” Ejiro said.

As part of ensuring the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Vskit engages in corporate social responsibilities with the most recent being a collaboration with phone producing company, itel where gifts were given to students of the Leap of Dance Academy.

Vskit explains her intentions to visit a motherless baby’s home before the end of the year and has created a platform where users can directly contribute to the project. “Although Nigerians are very hard-working people, Vskit is here to maintain the social vibes the buzzing country is known to pride in,” Agborua said.