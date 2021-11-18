FEC approves Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board Bill 2021,

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Bill 2021, for transmission to the National Assembly.

The Council also awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of the Idah-Nsukka Road, an 84-kilometre road, linking Kogi and Enugu states, which Council approved for the sum of N26.172 billion, in favour of a joint venture of Messrs. Sajeto Construction and RN Construction.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior said this after the virtual weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill seeks to harmonize the different laws governing the agencies under the Ministry of Interior and repeal the Immigration and Prison Services Board Act, Cap 12 and Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Read also: Lagos refunds 9% loan repaid by MSMEs to cushion COVID-19 effect

“I equally sought the approval for the enactment of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Bill 2021 at today’s FEC. And the two prayers were approved”

This is just as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced FEC approval of a draft bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Health Sciences, to be cited in Otukpo, Benue State.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mohammed Bello, also revealed that FEC approved the award of contract for the procurement of a light-duty towing truck, including a 10ton crane attachment for the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The truck is meant to complement and add to the fleet of vehicles that the territory has, to enhance its activities of towing vehicles.

“This contract has been awarded to a company called CIF Global Services Limited, at a total contract sum of N286,302,277.50, with a completion period of eight weeks.

Similarly, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, said FEC approved the appointment of a consultant to undertake the supervision consultancy for the construction of the Bodo-Bonny Road and bridge, which was previously awarded by the Council, at the cost of N895,250,000 to be handled by a group called Pearl Consultants.

“So, we now have a consultant helping to supervise what the contractor is doing.

Also speaking on the rising population in the FCT and the attendant consequences, Bello said his Ministry has been evolving devices to cope with the population explosion at the nation’s capital,

“The reality is urbanization is a reality that we cannot reverse, it’s a worldwide phenomenon and urbanisation will continue. As a matter of fact, it has been projected by 2050, 70% of the world population will be living in urban areas, Abuja is no exception.

“It has served as a magnet because it’s the centre of government, it’s secure, it’s peaceful, it’s in the centre of the country and it provides a tremendous amount of opportunities for young people, so this will continue.

But it’s something that we are trying to manage. How do we manage it? We are strengthening our institutions, increasing infrastructure within the available resources, but with urbanisation and movement of people, obviously, crime also increases; the need to handle urban waste increases, and so many other things.

He attributed the influx to the vantage position of the FCT as the nation’s capital and the growing insecurity in the north.

“ As you know, economic activities have attracted labour to come in. So, we are trying and Abuja is trying to see how we can fit into the Millennium Development Goals of sustainability. We are trying to make a sustainable city and I tell you, it’s not going to be just government, it has to be a combination of government, private sector, the citizenry and all of us. But in spite of what you said, by and large, it’s still one of the best cities in Africa and we’ll continue to do our best.