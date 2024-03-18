  • Monday, March 18, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Voice, Internet services back at 90% capacity — NCC

Temitayo Jaiyeola

March 18, 2024

Voice, Internet services back at 90% capacity — NCC

Voice and data services affected by undersea cable cuts are now back at 90 percent, the Nigerian Communications Commission has disclosed.

Disruption to voice and data services started on March 14, 2024, after cuts to undersea fibre optics along the coasts of Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal affected telecoms operations in Nigeria and 12 other countries.

The commission revealed that operators who were impacted by the cuts have now taken recovery capacity from submarine cables which were not impacted by the cuts, “and have thus recovered approximately 90 percent of their peak utilisation capacities.”

Related News

The NCC stated that Mobile Network Operators have assured it that data and voice services would operate optimally pending full repairs of the undersea cables.

“We extend our appreciation to telecom consumers for their patience and understanding during the downtime caused by the undersea fibre cuts,” it added.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE