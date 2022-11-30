Ventures Platform taps Damilola Teidi to lead fund’s networks

Damilola Teidi has joined Ventures Platform Fund as head of Platform and Networks according to the company on Tuesday.

In this position, Teidi will lead a team focused on building and ensuring the effective delivery of expertise-driven and system-based post-investment support and value creation for the fund’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Ventures Platform, Teidi was the Director of Startup Support for Co-Creation Hub from January 2018 to September 2022 where she led the design and implementation of pan-African programmes that support technology companies in Africa, provided direct support to startups as well as engaged with various key stakeholders to create an enabling ecosystem for high-growth African startups to thrive.

“I am excited to join the team and build out different elements of the platform and networks’ practice,” Teidi said. “The goal is to build scalable support initiatives and harness the value of our collective networks to provide catalytic value to our founders.”

Teidi who started her career as a software developer has acquired a sizeable amount of experience in her more than ten years journey in the African tech ecosystem. She also knows what it means to build a startup having been a founder once.

“At Ventures Platform, we have always believed in supporting our founders to catalyse their efforts, and we intend to strengthen this as we scale. Hence, we believe that Damilola Teidi’s skill and experience will be an asset in enabling us to achieve this goal,” said Kola Aina, General Partner, Ventures Platform Fund.

Ventures Platform Fund is a discovery fund that invests early in mission-driven founders building capital-efficient platforms that democratize prosperity, plug infrastructural gaps, connect underrepresented communities, solve for non-consumption, and improve livelihoods in Africa. The fund prides itself in backing category leaders before they become obvious and are an early investor in some of the best-performing technology companies on the African continent such as Paystack, Piggyvest, Reliance HMO, Mono, Thrive Agric, Seamless HR, and Marketforce. The organization currently has 60+ active companies in its portfolio and recently announced the first close of its $40M fund.