VC’s summit to empower female founders

Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital

TLcom Capital, an African venture capital firm, has opened applications for the 6th edition of the Africa Tech Female Founder Summit, to be held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event, themed “Transformative Leadership: Redefining Success in Tech,” is designed to unite, inspire, and empower female founders across Africa. It will offer a platform for them to learn from each other and establish supportive networks.

A Disrupt Africa ‘Diversity Dividend’ report has revealed that 55 percent of African female founders have said that access to funding has remained a significant challenge in their entrepreneurial journey. The report showed that the number of African tech startups led by female CEOs has grown, with 310 companies (11.1 percent) now under female leadership, up from 230 (9.6 percent) in 2023.

Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital, said, “After navigating one of the toughest years for the tech ecosystem, founders now face a completely new landscape. Capital is still scarce, and investors are increasingly pushing entrepreneurs to build, move to profitability faster, and scale. But amidst all these demands, we’re missing a crucial discussion—what does it take to succeed in this context, especially as a woman? This summit will highlight the high-performance qualities that will empower female founders to rise to the forefront as industry leaders in this demanding environment.”

Andreata Muforo, Partner at TLcom Capital, added, “As women leaders, we often find ourselves navigating uncharted territories where traditional models of success don’t always resonate with our values. This year’s summit is about exploring what it truly means to lead from within.

“We’re focusing on the skills that shape our influence—how we hire, how we cultivate culture, and how we make decisions that are authentically our own. The event will go far beyond business performance metrics; it’s about reconstructing leadership on our terms and inspiring the next generation to see themselves in these roles.”