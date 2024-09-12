SeerBit, Zoho partner to improve intra-Africa payment

Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and CEO of SeerBit

SeerBit has partnered with Zoho to simplify financial transactions for businesses in African countries that are using Zoho Books.

“To scale their offerings and drive growth, businesses need to effortlessly manage and receive payments from their customers in Africa. Consequently, SeerBit noted that the partnership marks a significant advancement in simplifying financial transactions for businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries that are using Zoho Books,” the firm said.

Zoho Books is a comprehensive cloud-based accounting software that helps businesses manage their finances, perform core accounting functions, and manage day-to-day bookkeeping.

According to the firm, the integration leverages SeerBit’s robust payment infrastructure to empower Zoho Books users with seamless and secure payment solutions, helping businesses collect payments online from their customers.

The firm added that the partnership will enable businesses to enhance customer experience and drive growth through relevant payment options such as cards, mobile money, and bank transfers.

Omoniyi Kolade, SeerBit’s chief executive officer, said, “Of critical importance to us is ensuring that we empower businesses to achieve their primary goals—satisfying the needs of customers without the hassles of payment complexities.”