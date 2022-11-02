Unemployment, financial gaps key focus at ISN annual gathering

The Innovation Support Network (ISN), a network of over 120 tech innovation hubs spread across 25 cities in Nigeria will be hosting the 4th edition of its Annual Gathering December, 8, 2022.

According to ISN, the event set to be held at Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme ‘Collaboratively Creating A Sustainable Hub Ecosystem’ will focus on tackling unemployment and reducing financial gaps through innovative solutions.

Tomi Davies, chairman, board of directors, ISN, said, “We look forward to leveraging the relationships fostered at the 2022 Innovation Support Network Annual Gathering as a bridge to reducing unemployment and financial gap through innovative solutions across the country using our over 120 member innovation hubs.”

ISN said it will be partnering with the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria (DTC) of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to host the 4th edition of the event.

“As a network, our primary objective is to increase Nigeria’s ranking on the global innovation index by supporting individuals, MSMEs and startups with the right tools, skills and resources to build a business and/or become more employable and productive,” ISN stated.

Also, the annual gathering, which brings together member hubs and other key ecosystem stakeholders for learning, knowledge sharing, capacity development, and networking, according to ISN, is one of the highlights of the Hubs activity calendar with a projected number of 500 participants.

The network hub noted that this year’s event, which will be a one-day event, will be the first physical gathering since its inaugural gathering in 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 gatherings were held virtually, adding that it will feature panel discussions, break-out sessions and networking opportunities for the attendees.

The year’s annual gathering will create the opportunity for deeper interactions by key stakeholders that include government, private sector, investors, academia, and tech start-ups to foster sustainable collaborations especially within the digital economy, according to ISN.

Meanwhile, the innovation support team stated that registration for the gathering is on-going and interested participants can register.