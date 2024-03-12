UK invites African startups to apply for global award

The United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has asked tech startups in Africa and around the world to apply for its Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards.

It said start-up companies with global goals in Artificial Intelligence, connected and automated mobility technology, cyber security and digital trade solutions sectors are eligible to apply for the award.

In a statement, Dominic Johnson, UK Investment Minister, said, “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for tech scale-up companies to join the UK’s thriving $1 trillion tech sector.

“The awards are part of our commitment across government to help more businesses scale up, and benefit from our highly skilled workforce and supportive regulatory system.”

John Humphrey, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, noted that African startups are changing the innovative landscape.

“The launch of the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards across Africa, which offers tech start-ups from across this vibrant continent the opportunity to showcase their innovation and potential on a global scale, while opening up fascinating opportunities for the UK’s already vibrant tech ecosystem, is an exciting journey of growth and success,” he added.

The DBT revealed that award winners will receive a tailor-made programme in the UK that includes meetings with leading industry and government sector specialists, invites to VIP events and receptions, and expert support from its global entrepreneur programme.